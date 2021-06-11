Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 11 2021 10:27am
03:27

Concrete action needed to fight anti-Muslim help

The co-creator of the Islamophobia Legal Assistance Hotline explains what he thinks must be done to combat anti-Muslim hate in Canada.

