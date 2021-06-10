Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 10 2021 8:43pm
01:54

Older track athletes itching to get back into competition

Global’s Jay Durant has the story of “The Greyhounds”, a group of track and field athletes who don’t let age and health hurdles stop them from competing as hard as any twenty-something.

