Canada
June 10 2021 7:06pm
01:13

Kenney calls COVID-19 restaurant article ‘a fabrication from beginning to end’

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney responds to an online article that stated he dined at a secret restaurant during COVID-19 health restrictions.

