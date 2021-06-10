Menu

Politics

Kenney issues cease & desist letter to online news outlet: ‘A fabrication from beginning to end’

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 7:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Kenney calls COVID-19 restaurant article ‘a fabrication from beginning to end’' Kenney calls COVID-19 restaurant article ‘a fabrication from beginning to end’
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney responds to an online article that stated he dined at a secret restaurant during COVID-19 health restrictions.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is denying a report from an online news source that he dined at a downtown Edmonton restaurant with ministers and senior staff at a time when provincial COVID-19 restrictions forbade indoor dining with members from multiple households.

“It is a fabrication from beginning to end,” Kenney said Thursday.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta moves into Stage 2 of reopening — Here’s what you can and can’t do

On Wednesday, the Western Standard published a story alleging “booze-fueled covert dinners have been happening since January” involving the premier at Italian restaurant Bottega 104.

The website cited anonymous government sources, and sought comment from the premier’s office shortly before publishing.

Later that day, the premier’s lawyer Steven A.A. Dollansky issued a cease and desist order, calling the story “false and defamatory,” demanding the story be taken down with an apology and retraction issued.

Read more: Albertans who received 1st COVID-19 vaccine in April or earlier can book 2nd dose

“Premier Kenney, Minister Nixon and Minister Shandro have not attended any indoor dinners at Bottega 104 (or any other restaurant) while indoor dining was prohibited by public health restrictions,” the letter reads.

Global News has not verified any of the claims made in the Western Standard article.

Click to play video: 'Kenney says there has been ‘tension’ in the UCP but believes party will move forward together' Kenney says there has been ‘tension’ in the UCP but believes party will move forward together
Kenney says there has been ‘tension’ in the UCP but believes party will move forward together

In an email to Global News, Western Standard publisher and president & CEO of Western Standard New Media Corp. Derek Fildebrandt said the outlet stands by the story.

“Our reporters did their due diligence in cross-verifying sources. We believe this story to be in the public interest,” Fildebrandt wrote.

“If the premier wished to challenge any aspect of the Western Standard’s story, he or his staff should have responded to our direct questions. If we feel a correction is warranted, we will make one.”

Fildebrandt was once seen as a rising star in Alberta’s Conservative political landscape, first as an MLA with the Wildrose Party and later the United Conservative Party.

He launched the Freedom Conservative Party in 2018 after he was turfed from the UCP following expense scandals and court troubles. He stepped away from the party in 2019, citing a desire to leave politics.

Click to play video: 'Alberta MLA Derek Fildebrandt launches new political party' Alberta MLA Derek Fildebrandt launches new political party

Thursday afternoon at a COVID-19 briefing, the premier said when he dined out at restaurants, it was when public health orders allowed it and only with his two personal contacts.

“That restaurant (Bottega 104) I’ve only ever visited twice in my life,” Kenney said. “I think once was two-and-a-half years ago when I was leader of the Opposition, and the last time was with a colleague for a rule-compliant lunch in July of last year.”

Premier Jason Kenney, ministers Tyler Shandro and Jason Nixon, as well as UCP staff members seen in a “working dinner” on the balcony of the “sky palace” in Edmonton on Tuesday, June 1. View image in full screen
Premier Jason Kenney, ministers Tyler Shandro and Jason Nixon, as well as UCP staff members seen in a “working dinner” on the balcony of the “sky palace” in Edmonton on Tuesday, June 1. Supplied to Global News

The story comes two days after the premier apologized for being photographed while dining with ministers Nixon, Shandro and other staff, apparently not masked or distanced on the balcony of the so-called Sky Palace: the nickname for the top floor of the Federal Building, which is adjacent to the Alberta legislature.

Read more: ‘I regret that’: Kenney apologizes for Sky Palace dinner that broke COVID-19 rules

Global News reached out to the restaurant in question for comment. A response was not received before publishing.

