Canada
June 10 2021 6:31pm
01:27

Saskatchewan Jazz Festival returns in August 2021

The Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is returning for 2021 — both live and virtually. Organizers of the annual Saskatoon event said the festival will run from Aug. 7 to 15.

