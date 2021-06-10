Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan Jazz Festival returns in August 2021

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 3:13 pm
The Bessborough Gardens will be filled with live music from June 24 to July 3. That's on top of other performances around the city, including 70 free concerts. View image in full screen
File photo. Organizers of the annual Saskatoon event said the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival will run from Aug. 7 to Aug. 15. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is returning for 2021 — both live and virtually.

Organizers of the annual Saskatoon event said the festival will run from Aug. 7 to Aug. 15.

Read more: Saskatoon summer festivals moving online, delaying, or waiting to see what happens

“Today’s announcement comes following the sacrifices and collective efforts of our community and to our heroes working on the front lines,” artistic director Kevin Tobin said in a news release Thursday.

“The words of encouragement from sponsors, musicians, funders, and volunteers over the past year have kept us motivated and inspired and we are so excited to celebrate the sights and sounds of the festival once again!”

Tobin said they are planning a live music experience featuring local and Canadian acts that place an emphasis on safety.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Our community-wide event will reach all corners of the province, featuring tons of activities from yoga to food experiences, and of course, live music,” Tobin said.

Read more: Higher capacity at proposed downtown Saskatoon festival site enticing for event organizers

Shows are in the planning stages for the reimagined Bessborough Gardens mainstage, Saskatoon sidewalk stages and participating restaurants.

Organizers said details on a reinvented 2021 Saskatchewan Jazz Festival will be released in July.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon duo releasing first album with a folk-jazz twist' Saskatoon duo releasing first album with a folk-jazz twist
Saskatoon duo releasing first album with a folk-jazz twist – Mar 30, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagsaskatchewan covid-19 tagsaskatoon coronavirus tagSaskatoon COVID-19 tagSaskatchewan Jazz Festival tagBessborough Gardens tagJazzfest tagSaskatchewan events tagKevin Tobin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers