Saskatchewan Jazz Festival returns in August 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is returning for 2021 — both live and virtually.

Organizers of the annual Saskatoon event said the festival will run from Aug. 7 to Aug. 15.

“Today’s announcement comes following the sacrifices and collective efforts of our community and to our heroes working on the front lines,” artistic director Kevin Tobin said in a news release Thursday.

“The words of encouragement from sponsors, musicians, funders, and volunteers over the past year have kept us motivated and inspired and we are so excited to celebrate the sights and sounds of the festival once again!”

Tobin said they are planning a live music experience featuring local and Canadian acts that place an emphasis on safety.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our community-wide event will reach all corners of the province, featuring tons of activities from yoga to food experiences, and of course, live music,” Tobin said.

Read more: Higher capacity at proposed downtown Saskatoon festival site enticing for event organizers

Shows are in the planning stages for the reimagined Bessborough Gardens mainstage, Saskatoon sidewalk stages and participating restaurants.

Organizers said details on a reinvented 2021 Saskatchewan Jazz Festival will be released in July.

4:10 Saskatoon duo releasing first album with a folk-jazz twist Saskatoon duo releasing first album with a folk-jazz twist – Mar 30, 2021