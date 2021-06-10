Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 10 2021 5:15pm
01:45

HEROS executive director nominated for NHL Community Hero Award

Kevin Hodgson, HEROS Hockey’s executive director, is one of three nominees for the NHL’s Community Hero Award and you can help him win. Taylor Shire has more.

