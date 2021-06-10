The Morning Show June 10 2021 10:46am 06:01 Busy Philipps talks about her new series ‘Girls5Eva’ Actor Busy Philipps joins The Morning Show to talk about her new series, ‘Girls5Eva,’ and the special skills she learned prepping for the show. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7937823/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7937823/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?