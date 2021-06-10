Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 10 2021 10:12am
04:26

BC tourism operators urge Ottawa to act now

CEO of The Tourism Industry Association of BC Walt Judas explains why BC operators are behind a national campaign to reopen land borders and what they say Ottawa must do to help the struggling businesses.

