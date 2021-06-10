Menu

Politics
June 10 2021 12:57am
02:11

Old-growth logging halted at two Vancouver Island sites

The BC government has finally agreed with a declaration by three Vancouver Island First Nations to haul the old-growth logging on their traditional territories. Last Friday the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht, and Pacheedaht First Nations called for a two-year stoppage on those logging operations. As Aaron McArthur reports, that territory encompasses more than 2000 hectares and includes the Fairy Creek watershed, the site of ongoing anti-logging protests.

