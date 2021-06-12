Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Old-growth logging opponents blockade major Vancouver intersection

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 12, 2021 4:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Old-growth logging halted at two Vancouver Island sites' Old-growth logging halted at two Vancouver Island sites
The BC government has finally agreed with a declaration by three Vancouver Island First Nations to haul the old-growth logging on their traditional territories. Last Friday the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht, and Pacheedaht First Nations called for a two-year stoppage on those logging operations. As Aaron McArthur reports, that territory encompasses more than 2000 hectares and includes the Fairy Creek watershed, the site of ongoing anti-logging protests.

A move to pause old-growth logging in areas of southern Vancouver Island this week has done little to stem opposition to the practice, as protesters took to the streets in Vancouver on Saturday.

Demonstrators with the group Extinction Rebellion marched from Vancouver City Hall to Broadway and Cambie streets, with the plan of disrupting traffic “indefinitely.”

Story continues below advertisement
Old-growth logging opponents blockade major Vancouver intersection - image View image in full screen

 

Vancouver police estimated the crowd at between 60 to 70 people.

Trending Stories

As with every protest, officers will be on site should anything criminal arise and for public safety. Officers will have the discretion to take enforcement if necessary.

Read more: B.C. deferring old-growth forestry in Fairy Creek and the Central Walbran for 2 years

Organizers said they were pushing for a phone call with Premier John Horgan “to discuss an end to all old-growth logging in B.C.”

The group said Saturday’s action was in solidarity with demonstrators who have been facing off with RCMP for weeks near Lake Cowichan and Port Renfrew, over logging in the Fairy Creek watershed.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Poll finds 85% support for old growth protection' Poll finds 85% support for old growth protection
Poll finds 85% support for old growth protection – Jun 3, 2021

On Tuesday, the province said it would suspend old-growth harvesting in that area and the Central Walbran, after the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations asked for a two-year deferral on the practice while they developed their own forestry plans.

On Thursday, the Squamish First Nation also called on the province to suspend old-growth logging in its territory.

Read more: Squamish Nation asks B.C. government to defer old-growth logging for 2 years

On Friday, hundreds of demonstrators opposed to old-growth logging descended on the B.C. legislature in Victoria. During the protest, red paint was splashed on a statue of Queen Victoria on the legislature grounds.

The exact amount of remaining old-growth forest in B.C. is disputed by environmentalists, industry and the provincial government.

Story continues below advertisement

The province claims there are about 13 million hectares of old-growth forest remaining in B.C., but a 2020 report from ecologists found a tiny fraction of that — 380,000 hectares, or about three per cent — is actually capable of supporting the large trees people tend to think of as “old growth.”

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment tagextinction rebellion tagVancouver protest tagOld Growth Logging tagOld Growth tagenvironmentalists taglogging protest tagEnvironmental Protest tagold growth protest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers