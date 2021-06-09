Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
June 9 2021 9:57am
01:45

SJHL prepping for a full 2021-22 hockey season

As Saskatchewan continues its reopening roadmap, many sports teams and leagues are hopeful their upcoming seasons will be able to go ahead as scheduled, including the SJHL.

Advertisement

Video Home