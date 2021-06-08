Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
June 8 2021 6:35pm
01:32

Keegan Venne’s family seeks healing as killer receives 12-year sentence

Keegan Venne was in a fistfight, when Jordan Bird-Knight pulled out a knife and delivered a single stab wound that cut the victim’s heart.

Advertisement

Video Home