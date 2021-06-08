Menu

Global News at Noon BC
June 8 2021 4:09pm
01:06

Concerns about non-vaccinated visitors coming to B.C.

There are a lot of questions about re-opening the Canada-U.S. border and if B.C. will let un-vaccinated people into the province.

