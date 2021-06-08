Menu

The Morning Show
June 8 2021 10:46am
04:28

How a speech pathologist taught her internet famous dog to communicate

Speech pathologist Christina Hunger talks about her book, ‘How Stella Learned To Talk,’ and reveals her tricks for teaching her dog how to communicate using a soundboard.

