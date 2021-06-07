Bennett says Pope’s statement over residential schools ‘doesn’t go far enough’

Indigenous-Crown Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett responded to a question from Nunavut NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq during question period on why Canada does not demand the Catholic Church to release documents on residential schools, saying that Pope Francis’ statement on the remains of 215 children found at a former B.C. residential school “doesn’t go far enough.” She said they continue to call on the Pope to apologize and for the church to release all relevant documents.