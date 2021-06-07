Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
June 7 2021 9:27am
04:03

Montreal Moves to Orange Zone

As Montreal enters the orange zone, McGill University infectious diseases professor Dr. Matthew Oughton joins Global’s Laura Casella with a look back on the monumental efforts it took to contain the spread of COVID-19

