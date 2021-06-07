Global News Morning Montreal June 7 2021 9:27am 04:03 Montreal Moves to Orange Zone As Montreal enters the orange zone, McGill University infectious diseases professor Dr. Matthew Oughton joins Global’s Laura Casella with a look back on the monumental efforts it took to contain the spread of COVID-19 All of Quebec now out of the red zone, restrictions ease further in some regions <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7927416/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7927416/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?