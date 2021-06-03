Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 3 2021 9:24pm
01:45

Stunt training mentorship program gives Indigenous actors first taste of film industry

A group of local TV and film stunt actors are behind an initiative to get more Indigenous men and women into the business. Jay Durant has the story.

