Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 3 2021 9:05pm
01:46

Surrey COVID-19 transmissions down dramatically

The superintendent of Surrey schools says transmission and self-isolation rates are down dramatically, but Surrey teachers say that doesn’t mean the problems are over. Aaron McArthur reports.

