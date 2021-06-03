Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 3 2021 6:20pm
01:54

Portion of Scarborough Bluffs to be fenced off

The City is installing 500 metres of fencing in Scarborough Heights Park to keep people from wandering and getting stranded on the Bluffs. Mark Carcasole reports.

