June 2 2021 7:34pm
01:48

Lethbridge residents encouraged to stay safe during heat wave

As a heat wave rolls through much of Alberta this week, Lethbridge officials are sharing ways to stay cool and protect the vulnerable population and pets. Eloise Therien has the story.

