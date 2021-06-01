Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 1 2021 10:06pm
02:05

Grocery self-checkouts making comeback during COVID-19 pandemic

They’ve been a grocery store option for more than two decades but many Canadians have shunned self-checkout lanes – either seeing them as job killers or feeling uneasy with the technology. But experts say self-checkouts are making a comeback during COVID-19, as grocers work on getting shoppers out the door faster. Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has more on the results of a Dalhousie University survey on the future of grocery shopping.

