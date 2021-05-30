Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
May 30 2021 8:49pm
01:47

Easing of worship restrictions welcomed by Sask. faith communities

The first stage of Saskatchewan’s Reopening Roadmap is underway and includes an increase in worship service capacity, though the changes will benefit some groups more than others.

