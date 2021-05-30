Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon May 30 2021 7:00pm 01:57 Outdoor sports return to action in Step 1 of Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap On May 30th as part of Step 1 of Saskatchewan’s reopening road map outdoor sports were able to return to action with up to 150 spectators in attendance. Outdoor sports return to action in Step 1 of Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7906853/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7906853/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?