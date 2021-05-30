Menu

Former 'Tarzan' actor among 7 killed in Tennessee plane crash

Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon
May 30 2021 7:00pm
01:57

Outdoor sports return to action in Step 1 of Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap

On May 30th as part of Step 1 of Saskatchewan’s reopening road map outdoor sports were able to return to action with up to 150 spectators in attendance.

Video Home