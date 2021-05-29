Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Construction Worker
May 29 2021 2:48pm
02:03

B.C. construction worker finds musical success

His day job is on a construction site, but Gino Gerussi is also following a passion for music. As Jay Durant reports, he’s also been taking a little inspiration from a famous relative.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.