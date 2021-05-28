Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
May 28 2021 9:02pm
02:12

Alberta logs 23 cases of pediatric inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19 infection

Alberta has logged 23 cases of MIS-C: a rare inflammatory condition in children that can present weeks after a COVID-19 infection. Julia Wong reports.

