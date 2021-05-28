Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 28 2021 9:02pm 02:12 Alberta logs 23 cases of pediatric inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19 infection Alberta has logged 23 cases of MIS-C: a rare inflammatory condition in children that can present weeks after a COVID-19 infection. Julia Wong reports. Alberta logs 23 cases of pediatric inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19 infection <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7904220/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7904220/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?