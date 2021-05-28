Menu

central okanagan
May 28 2021 8:34pm
02:28

Kelowna Secondary School 2021 grad class pays tribute to teens killed in crash

The shock and pain of a tragic car crash that claimed the lives of 3 Kelowna high school students earlier this week continue to permeate through the community. But no one is more devastated than those who knew the young victims. While they pull together to grieve the tremendous loss, they’re also trying to show support for the victims heartbroken families by launching campaigns that the entire community can get behind. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.

