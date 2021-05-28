Kelowna Secondary School 2021 grad class pays tribute to teens killed in crash

Send this page to someone via email

The 2021 grad class at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) is reeling after the tragic loss of three of their classmates last week.

But while they mourn, they’re also trying to show support to the families of the three teens killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

“It’s to show safely that we care and we love and we want to support everyone and every family that we can,” said Brynn Durec, a student council member of the graduating class 2021.

The grad class has launched a campaign inspired by the tributes that poured in when 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team died in a bus crash in 2018.

“When you had the hockey sticks outside of houses,” Durec told Global News.

Durec said she hopes community members, many whom didn’t know the victims but have been deeply affected by the tragedy, join in and display KSS school colours or ribbons or any KSS gear or attire outside of their homes.

“If you could display yellow or gold or black decorations or also KSS merchandise from any year…flags, anything you have, owl stuff,” she said.

The crash happened along Gordon Drive, south of Cook Road. RCMP said when they arrived on scene, they found a black Honda Civic sedan extensively damaged.

The three were pronounced deceased on scene.

On Friday, the superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools Kevin Kaardal was showing his support of the grad class-initiated campaign by wearing school colours.

“We all have to pull together as a larger family in support of this loss.” Kaardal said. “It was a great idea that came to the students in terms of trying to find a way to collectively grieve.”

Trauma counsellors remain at the school supporting students and staff having a hard time coping with the tragedy.

“I’ve been at the school every day since the incident,” Kaardal said. “Our principal and teachers, our staff have been absolutely courageous and incredible. They pulled together, they’re wrapping support around the students even though they’re dealing with their own grief.”

The students, 17 and 18 years old, were just a week and a half away from their graduation ceremony.

“It is June 5 when that event is occurring all day,” Kaardal said. “And so it adds a level of complexity and hurt and worry to the most tragic event you can imagine.”

A GoFundMe campaign has also been launched by the KSS Parent Advisory Council for the families of the victims.

It was launched on early Friday afternoon and by late afternoon had already raised more than $20,000.

“We should all be able to show the support of the three families,” Durec said. “They really need it right now.”

