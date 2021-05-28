Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
May 28 2021 5:14pm
04:22

B.C. sees rise in cases of B.1.617 COVID-19 variant

B.C. is seeing a rise in the cases of the B.1.617 variant, first associated with India. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the details and how this will impact the province’s restart plan.

Advertisement

Video Home