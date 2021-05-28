Menu

Global News Morning BC
May 28 2021 11:23am
03:33

Courage to Come Back Awards Preview

2020 Courage to Come Back recipient Corey Hirsch discusses hosting the 2021 awards honouring British Columbians who have overcome adversity to give back to their community.

