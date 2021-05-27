Menu

May 27 2021 7:21pm
Kenney stresses COVID-19 vaccine is ‘voluntary’ when responding to criticism

Premier Jason Kenney responds to criticism regarding how Alberta’s plan to relax COVID-19 restrictions is tied to vaccination rates.

