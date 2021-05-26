Coronavirus May 26 2021 8:28pm 01:22 Second dose eligibility expands in Manitoba More Manitobans are eligible for a second vaccine dose as officials are struggling to secure new shipments. Joe Scarpelli reports. COVID-19: Manitoba expands 2nd dose vaccine booking eligibility <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7897035/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7897035/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?