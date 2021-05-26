COVID-19: Manitoba expands 2nd dose vaccine booking eligibility

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is expanding eligibility for second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Manitobans who got their first dose of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or before March 29 can start booking their second shot as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, officials say.

More information is expected at a 12:30 p.m. vaccine update with Dr. Joss Reimer, head of Manitoba’s vaccine implementation taskforce and co-lead, Johanu Botha.

As of Monday, all Indigenous people in Manitoba have been eligible to book their second doses, as have Manitobans with certain health conditions.

At a technical briefing held with reporters Wednesday morning, officials said more than 760,000 vaccine doses have been so far administered in Manitoba.

They say that means more than 60 per cent of adults in Manitoba have now received at least one dose of vaccine.

With steady vaccine delivery, health officials say 70 per cent of Manitoba’s population should be vaccinated with one dose by June 7 and second dose efforts could be completed as early as July 29.

