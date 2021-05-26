Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
May 26 2021 7:26pm
01:54

Saskatchewan farmer’s tweet about rain inspires downpour of donations

Rob Stone’s challenge to donate $1,000 to charity after receiving half an inch of rain has spread to countless other farmers.

