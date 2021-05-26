Menu

Global News Morning BC
May 26 2021 10:00am
03:14

Religious leaders react to gradual return to in-person faith services

Brad Sumner with Jericho Ridge Community Church discusses B.C.’s plan to gradually bring back in-person faith gatherings with restrictions.

