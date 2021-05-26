Global News at 10 Regina May 26 2021 9:31am 02:05 Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap helping guide other provinces Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 reopening plan reached its Step 2 Two threshold on Monday. It’s part of a plan the government is supporting and is being used as a guide for other provinces. COVID-19: Outdoor sports added to Step 1 of Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7894247/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7894247/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?