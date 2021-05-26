Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
May 26 2021 9:31am
02:05

Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap helping guide other provinces

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 reopening plan reached its Step 2 Two threshold on Monday. It’s part of a plan the government is supporting and is being used as a guide for other provinces.

