Saskatchewan premier urges all citizens to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe criticized people who have been avoiding the COVID-19 vaccine intentionally and advocating others do the same, saying it was being done under “some misguided notion of defending your personal freedoms” but that they were the ones “standing in the way” of having restrictions lifted. Moe urged them and all residents to get vaccinated and to not think leaders like him enjoyed imposing restrictions, saying “I hate it.”