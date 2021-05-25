Global News Morning Saskatoon May 25 2021 10:39am 04:03 Vacation hotspots in your own backyard Looking for a getaway in your own backyard? TV celebrity designer Jo Alcorn joins Global News Morning with some affordable options to revamp your patio or garden to create a vacation-like escape. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7890846/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7890846/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?