Global News Morning Saskatoon
May 25 2021 10:39am
04:03

Vacation hotspots in your own backyard

Looking for a getaway in your own backyard? TV celebrity designer Jo Alcorn joins Global News Morning with some affordable options to revamp your patio or garden to create a vacation-like escape.

