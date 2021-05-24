Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 24 2021 9:10pm
02:12

Loggers turn tables on anti-logging protestors

A strange twist to the ongoing protests over logging on Vancouver Island in the Fairy Creek Watershed, as loggers set up their own blockade to keep out protestors. Kylie Stanton reports.

Advertisement

Video Home