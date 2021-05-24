Global News Hour at 6 BC May 24 2021 9:10pm 02:12 Loggers turn tables on anti-logging protestors A strange twist to the ongoing protests over logging on Vancouver Island in the Fairy Creek Watershed, as loggers set up their own blockade to keep out protestors. Kylie Stanton reports. 5 more people arrested at anti-logging protest on southern Vancouver Island <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7889938/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7889938/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?