Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 24 2021 9:05pm
01:34

Vancouver man attacked by own dog

The peace and quiet of a the holiday Monday in the Arbutus Heights neighbourhood was shattered not long after midnight by a man screaming. As Grace Ke reports, turns out he was being attacked by his own dog.

