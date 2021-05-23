Menu

Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon
May 23 2021 7:05pm
01:50

Saskatchewan BMX community getting boost from first ever provincial team

On the May long weekend Diamond BMX Club held an evaluation run at their Warman, SK track for prospective riders to join their new provincial BMX Racing team.

