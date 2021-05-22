BC1 May 22 2021 11:49pm 01:59 Deadly shooting in Coquitlam under investigation A large police presence in Coquitlam Saturday afternoon after a fatal shooting in a residential neighborhood. Global’s Paul Johnson was live on the scene with more details. Deadly daylight shooting in Coquitlam Saturday afternoon <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7887127/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7887127/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?