Global News at 10 Regina May 22 2021

Groovy mama thwarts Thursday morning thievery

A would-be thief tried to make off with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a local mom and baby store. The store's owner, though, wasn't about to let that happen. Groovy mama thwarts Thursday morning thievery in Cathedral