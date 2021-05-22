Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
May 22 2021 2:37pm
01:35

Family, friends honour Samwel Uko one year after Wascana Lake Death

The group Black in Sask organized a memorial walk for family and friends to remember Samwel Uko, the 20-year-old who died in Wascana Lake last year.

