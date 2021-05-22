Global News at 10 Regina May 22 2021 2:37pm 01:35 Family, friends honour Samwel Uko one year after Wascana Lake Death The group Black in Sask organized a memorial walk for family and friends to remember Samwel Uko, the 20-year-old who died in Wascana Lake last year. ‘Today is a sad day’: Family, friends honour Samwel Uko one year after Wascana Lake death <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7886419/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7886419/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?