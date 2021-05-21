Global News at Noon Edmonton May 21 2021 3:07pm 01:39 Elk Island National Park Anticipating Busy May Long Weekend Elk Island National Park employees are expecting a busy May long weekend. As Chris Chacon tell us, some visitors may get turned away due to the amount of people wanting to visit the park. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7884362/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7884362/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?