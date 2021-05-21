Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
May 21 2021 3:07pm
01:39

Elk Island National Park Anticipating Busy May Long Weekend

Elk Island National Park employees are expecting a busy May long weekend. As Chris Chacon tell us, some visitors may get turned away due to the amount of people wanting to visit the park.

