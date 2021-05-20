Canada May 20 2021 7:41pm 01:47 Affordable housing complex opens, more units still needed The new condo building has 36 below-market rental homes designed to be affordable for low-to-middle income households, according to the province. Kelowna housing society reports ‘huge demand’ as new rental complex opens <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7882060/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7882060/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?