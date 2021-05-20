Menu

Global News at 6 Winnipeg
May 20 2021 4:23pm
01:36

Rainy Friday: May 20 Manitoba weather outlook

Rain, at times heavy, rolling through the province during Friday. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, May 20.

