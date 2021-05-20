Menu

Crime
May 20 2021 4:16pm
00:42

RCMP seek man accused of assault in Burnaby store

Burnaby RCMP are looking for a man accused of punching a retail employee and threatening to kill them after being asked why he was not wearing a mask earlier this month.

