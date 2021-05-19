Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
May 19 2021 12:26pm
02:00

Ontario yet to release reopening plan but says it won’t return to colour-coded framework

The province has yet to release details on when Ontario will reopen but when it does, it will no return to the colour-coded framework. Marianne Dimain reports.

