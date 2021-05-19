Menu

Health

Nearly 2,900 new COVID-19 vaccines in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 12:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario yet to release reopening plan but says it won’t return to colour-coded framework' Ontario yet to release reopening plan but says it won’t return to colour-coded framework
The province has yet to release details on when Ontario will reopen but when it does, it will no return to the colour-coded framework. Marianne Dimain reports.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 140,076 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Wednesday morning.

This is an increase of 2,884 doses from what was reported the previous day.

Read more: Ontario to resume non-urgent surgeries and procedures as COVID-19 numbers decline

Public health reports that 133,424 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 52.3 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Over 6,600 people have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Wednesday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,266.

Active cases in the city fell by one to 128 with another 15 recoveries being reported.

The city’s resolved case count is at 4,100 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 38 remains unchanged. The latest death attributed to the virus was reported on May 7.

Two outbreaks, both declared on May 4 at Guelph General Hospital, continue after eight patients tested positive for the virus and one died.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario’s progress in avoiding a 4th wave' COVID-19: Ontario’s progress in avoiding a 4th wave
COVID-19: Ontario’s progress in avoiding a 4th wave

In Wellington County, 10 new cases are being reported on Wednesday as its case count reaches 1,548.

The number of active cases in the county fell by one within the last day to 52, with another 11 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,459.

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll of 37 remained unchanged; the most recent death was reported on Monday.

Read more: How do you spot an adverse reaction following a COVID-19 vaccine? Experts explain

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 64.7 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 7.3 per cent.

There are 21 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including seven in intensive care.

